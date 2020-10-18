Odisha man drowns while crossing river in Mayurbhanj

A 65-year-old man drowned while crossing the Budhabalang river in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, police said. Tilu Kuanr of Banakati village was swept away near Gholkundi while crossing the river, they said.

He was carrying bamboo products that he made to sell in the villages when the incident happened, police said. His body was found floating in the river after four hours of a search operation, they said Police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem, said Dayanidhi Das, the inspector in-charge of Bangriposhi police station.