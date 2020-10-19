Left Menu
COVID-19 recovery rate jumps to 92% in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their support, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said that the COVID-19 recovery rate has jumped to 92 per cent, which is higher than the national average.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:18 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their support, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said that the COVID-19 recovery rate has jumped to 92 per cent, which is higher than the national average. With seven new COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday, the overall death count increased to 839 in the state. The mortality rate currently stands at 0.87 per cent.

Soren said Jharkhand is among the eight leading states of the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 tests per lakh population. "It is ahead of large and developed states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh0 and Punjab," said the Jharkhand CM, adding that all this was possible with the cooperation of the people of Jharkhand. "Jharkhand has set an example in front of the entire country." The chief minister further said that the government had to make some tough decisions to keep the people of the state safe.

"But the state government expresses its gratitude to the people for the way they supported us. The danger, however, is not yet over. Do not forget to wear masks during this festive season," he added. The coronavirus tally in the state touched 96,352 as a total of 385 new cases were detected across 24 districts of Jharkhand on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 6,502, while 89,011 persons have recovered from the disease so far. The state has so far conducted 28,48,662 tests. (ANI)

