Left Menu
Development News Edition

US envoy warns new violence threatens Afghan peace process

The US special envoy to Afghanistan warned on Monday that “distressingly high” levels of violence threaten to derail the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:06 IST
US envoy warns new violence threatens Afghan peace process
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The US special envoy to Afghanistan warned on Monday that "distressingly high" levels of violence threaten to derail the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Zalmay Khalilzad's comments come as renewed fighting for days has plagued Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a longtime Taliban stronghold. The Taliban this Friday agreed to halt its attacks on condition of the US stopping its airstrikes in the area.

But then came a suicide car bombing Sunday that killed at least 13 people and wounded around 120 others in Afghanistan's western Ghor province. Though no one claimed responsibility for the bombing, suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban. "Violence has stalked Afghans for far too long. It has robbed far too many Afghans of their loved ones," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter. "The tragedy in Ghor today is the most recent example." He added: "The belief that says violence must escalate to win concessions at the negotiating table is very risky. Such an approach can undermine the peace process and repeats past miscalculations by Afghan leaders." The Taliban offered no immediate reaction to Khalilzad's tweets. However, it issued a statement Sunday over the US airstrikes targeting Helmand province. The Taliban warned that "all responsibility and consequences from continuation of such actions shall fall squarely on the shoulders of the American side." Omer Zwak, a spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor, said on Monday there were still gun battles in a few areas of the province's Nad Ali and Nawa districts. The Afghan air force separately conducted limited airstrikes to support Afghan forces trying to retake Taliban-held areas, Zwak said.

The peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators began in September, but after a ceremonious start they became bogged down, mainly in the minutiae of Islamic jurisprudence. This current round of negotiations come after a deal in February between the US and the Taliban that seeks to end America's longest war. Despite the challenges, the ongoing talks represent the most-serious effort yet at ending decades of war in Afghanistan that followed the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled its Taliban government, which then was hosting al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden who planned the September 11 attacks.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi woman in Guinness book for world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

Maha Bank Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans dwindle

Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported 13.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 130.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Pune-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 115.05 crore for the second quarte...

The Latest: Slovenia declares epidemic as virus cases rise

Slovenia has formally declared an epidemic of the coronavirus amid a major surge in infections. The 30-day period starting Monday allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak. It was not immediately clear what...

Hong Kong stocks end higher, subdued China GDP curbs gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, aided by heavyweight financial and utilities firms, but Chinas weaker-than-expected GDP data kept gains in check. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 155.47 points or 0.64 at 24,542.26...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020