Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian man of Indian origin escapes gallows on reduced drug charges

The court documents state that Gobi initially refused to carry out the delivery but eventually did so because he needed money for his daughter’s operation. He delivered the drugs from Malaysia to Singapore on eight or nine occasions, receiving 500 Malaysian Ringgit (USD 120) for each delivery.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:26 IST
Malaysian man of Indian origin escapes gallows on reduced drug charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Malaysian man of Indian origin escaped the gallows for a second time on Monday after a court in Singapore found him guilty of a reduced charge of attempted drug importation, setting aside another court ruling of a death sentence. Gobi Avedian, 32, was sentenced instead to 15 years in jail and 10 strokes of the cane, with the sentence backdated to the date of his remand, reported the Channel News Asia.

In its decision, the Court of Appeal found that the prosecution had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the Gobi, who claimed he did not know the bundles he was carrying contained heroin, had been "willfully blind". The decision came after Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, together with Appeal Judges Andrew Phang, Judith Prakash, Tay Yong Kwang, and Steven Chong reviewed and overturned an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal.

The Gobi was a security guard living in Johor Bahru, the southern-most city of Peninsular Malaysia, and commuting to work in Singapore at the time of the offense in 2014. He was introduced to a person known only as Vinod, who told him he could earn money by delivering drugs mixed with chocolate to Singapore.

Vinod told the Gobi that the drugs were to be used in discos and were "ordinary" and "not serious". He also assured the Gobi that he would receive "just a fine or small punishment" if he was caught. The court documents state that the Gobi initially refused to carry out the delivery but eventually did so because he needed money for his daughter's operation.

He delivered the drugs from Malaysia to Singapore on eight or nine occasions, receiving 500 Malaysian Ringgit (USD 120) for each delivery. The Gobi was caught on December 11, 2014, at Woodlands Checkpoint and subsequently handed a capital charge of importing 40.22-gram of heroin but a High Court judge acquitted him of the capital charge and reduced it to one of attempted drug importation in 2017.

In 2018, however, the prosecution appealed because the High Court judge had "erred" in the decision, and the Court of Appeal convicted the Gobi on the original capital charge. On Monday, the Court of Appeal reversed the decision based on new findings of law handed down in another case of drug smuggling.

For the prosecution to prove the offense of drug importation, they have to prove that the accused had the drugs, that they knew the nature of the drugs, and that they had intentionally brought the drugs into Singapore. The court found that there was a seeming inconsistency between the prosecution's case at trial and its case on appeal regarding Gobi's knowledge of the nature of the drugs.

The prosecution's case at trial was one of wilful blindness, but its case on appeal was of actual knowledge. The court found that this change the prejudiced Gobi.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi woman in Guinness book for world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

Maha Bank Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans dwindle

Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported 13.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 130.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Pune-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 115.05 crore for the second quarte...

The Latest: Slovenia declares epidemic as virus cases rise

Slovenia has formally declared an epidemic of the coronavirus amid a major surge in infections. The 30-day period starting Monday allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak. It was not immediately clear what...

Hong Kong stocks end higher, subdued China GDP curbs gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, aided by heavyweight financial and utilities firms, but Chinas weaker-than-expected GDP data kept gains in check. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 155.47 points or 0.64 at 24,542.26...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020