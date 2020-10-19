Left Menu
Ker HC dismisses state govt's plea against lease of Thiruvananthapuram airport

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed petitions filed by the Kerala government and others challenging the Centre's decision to lease Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. A division bench of the High Court comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and C S Dias delivered the verdict, dismissing arguments raised by the state government and others opposing the Centre's decision to lease out the airport to Adani Enterprises Limited.

The Kerala government, on August 21, had moved the high court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. The state government had filed the application in the court after an all-party-meeting in Kerala demanded the withdrawal of the Union Cabinet's decision to lease the airport to Adani Enterprises.

Last year, the high court had dismissed the petition challenging the decision, terming it as not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution. The state government then filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the high court order.

The apex court set aside the judgment of the high court and the matter was remanded back to it for a decision on merit. Referring to the top court directive, the state government had said, "all further proceedings in relation to grant of the lease with regard to operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd is to stay pending disposal of the aforementioned writ petition." The Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

Vijayan had told the all-party meet that the state government had asked for the management and the operation of the airport with the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in which it will be the major shareholder. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) had taken part in the bidding.

The Centre had said the state government did not qualify in the bidding process that was carried out in a "transparent manner".

