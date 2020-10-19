Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country-made bombs recovered during raid on illegal firecracker factory in UP

A man was arrested after over 1200 country-made bombs and other explosive material was seized during a raid on an illegal firecracker factory here, police said on Monday. The electronic shop owner Arif has been arrested,the ASP said, adding that interrogation was on to ascertain if the bombs were being made for supplying to criminal elements.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:12 IST
Country-made bombs recovered during raid on illegal firecracker factory in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested after over 1200 country-made bombs and other explosive material was seized during a raid on an illegal firecracker factory here, police said on Monday. The factory was being run behind an electronic shop owned by one Arif in Shivpur Bazar, ASP, rural, Ashok Kumar said on Monday.

In the raid carried out on Sunday evening, 1250 country-made bombs, 21 kg explosives and other material which could help make thousands of country-made bombs were seized, the ASP said. The electronic shop owner Arif has been arrested,the ASP said, adding that interrogation was on to ascertain if the bombs were being made for supplying to criminal elements. However, as of now, nothing has been found which could suggest this, he said.

In 2018, an explosion had taken place in the firecracker factory while making country-made bombs in which Arif's brother and two others were killed. Arif, who was arrested then is presently out on bail, the ASP added.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Eight of K'taka Deputy CM Karjol's family COVID positive, son on ventilator

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said eight members of his family have contracted coronavirus including his son Dr Gopal Karjol, who is on ventilator for the past 23 days. In a long Twitter post, Karjol explained his inabil...

Saudi woman in Guinness book for world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...

Maha Bank Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans dwindle

Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported 13.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 130.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Pune-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 115.05 crore for the second quarte...

The Latest: Slovenia declares epidemic as virus cases rise

Slovenia has formally declared an epidemic of the coronavirus amid a major surge in infections. The 30-day period starting Monday allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak. It was not immediately clear what...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020