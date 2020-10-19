ED questions Farooq Abdullah in J-K Cricket Association scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar in connection with his alleged involvement in the J-K Cricket Association scam. The questioning is in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crores when Farooq Abdullah was the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah said that the National Conference (NC) will be responding to ED summons. "The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib's residence," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

On October 15, Farooq Abdullah convened an all-party meeting at his home to chalk out the future course of action on "Gupkar Declaration" with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre last year. Abdullah announced the formation of an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti of People's Democratic Party, Sajjad Lone and other regional groups and said that the battle is a constitutional and demanded the government of India to return all rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh held before last year.

He also demanded the immediate release of the rest of the people who are still under house detention.