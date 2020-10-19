Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC restrains Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct23

The Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the Customs, probing the Kerala gold smuggling case, from arresting M Sivasankar, suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, till October 23. Last week, the High Court restrained the Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the sensational gold smuggling case, from arresting Sivasankar, till October 23.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:36 IST
Kerala HC restrains Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct23

The Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the Customs, probing the Kerala gold smuggling case, from arresting M Sivasankar, suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, till October 23. The Court directed the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate to file its counter on his anticipatory bail plea by October 23.

In his petition, Sivasankar submitted that Customs officials, who arrived at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday last, to serve notice on him to appear before the probe team, took him along with them and as chest pain developed and at the instance of the officers, they rushed him to a nearby hospital in their car. He said he was totally exhausted due to the constant and continued travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi to attend the questioning of the agency on various days.

Sivasankar, currently hospitalised in Thiruvananthapuram, said he was questioned by different agencies for more than 90 hours and even after prolonged questioning, none of the investigating agencies implicated him as an accused. He alleged that the attempt of the investigating agency was to sabotage the process of law and choose a date that is Friday evening to arrest him.

Sivasankar submitted that he apprehends that the Customs will manage to register new crimes without any basis and get him remanded to custody "to satisfy political wisdom as well as other vested interests." Seeking anticipatory bail, Sivasankar said he has complied with all the directions till now and there is no scope for him absconding also. Last week, the High Court restrained the Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the sensational gold smuggling case, from arresting Sivasankar, till October 23.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra's health condition improves significantly, doctors plan to make him walk

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition has improved significantly and doctors are planning to make him walk with support in a couple of days, a senior medical practitioner treating him at a private hospital here said on...

Dharmendra, Bobby wish Sunny Deol on his 64th birthday

On the occasion of actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deols 64th birthday, his father Dharmendra Deol and brother Bobby Deol extended their best wishes to him on Monday. Taking it to Twitter, veteran actor Dharmendra in a tweet translated...

PIL in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant menstrual leaves to women employees

A PIL came up before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government for granting paid leaves and periodic rests to women employees during menstruation time. The plea sought that women be provided special c...

UK shopper numbers fall again as COVID-19 restrictions tighten

Shopper numbers at British retail destinations have fallen for a fourth straight week following tougher government measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.Last week, Prime Minister Boris John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020