Thai protesters defy the ban on demonstrations for the fifth day

Thai protesters defy the ban on demonstrations for the fifth dayReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:18 IST
More than 1,000 protesters took to the streets in Bangkok on Monday, the fifth day they have defied a government ban aimed at stopping three months of action to demand the ousting of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and reforms to the monarchy.
Protesters at Kasetsart intersection raised the three-finger salute of opposition to the government and chanted "Get Out, Get Out" in reference to Prayuth, a former military ruler. Demonstrations were also held in two other locations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Get Out
- Prayuth Chan