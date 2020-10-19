Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: One held, three detained in rape case

The incident took placed under the Bhinmal police station area on Saturday night when the accused allegedly kidnapped the girls, aged 14 and 15. The accused fled after leaving the girls at the crime spot, police added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:50 IST
Rajasthan: One held, three detained in rape case

A man has been arrested and three others detained in connection with the rape of two minor cousins in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said Monday. The incident took placed under the Bhinmal police station area on Saturday night when the accused allegedly kidnapped the girls, aged 14 and 15. The accused fled after leaving the girls at the crime spot, police added. The prime accused was arrested on Sunday night while the three others have detained in connection with the case, Jalore SP Shyam Singh Chaudhary said

Chaudhary said statements of both girls have been recorded and their medical examination was conducted

A case has been registered under IPC Section 376-D (gang rape) and the POCSO Act.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on the moon

Struggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the Finnish company said on Monday, as the U.S. space agen...

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched at Rs 23,990; pre-order begins today

Oppo has launched a new special edition of the F17 Pro smartphone in India. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes in a Matte Gold color option with a blue and gold gradient finish and will go on sale on October 23 via AmazonThe Oppo F17 Pro...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to be out in spring 2021, what more you can see

Are you ardently waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5 The discussion related to the fifth season started a couple of months back and fans are excited after learning that it will positively come out.My Hero Academia recently shared a first ...

Century Textiles and Industries posts net loss of Rs 10.35 cr in Q2

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.35 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 187.34 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Century T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020