Couple, another man arrested in Guj for murder in Jharkhand

Three persons including a husband and wife were arrested here on Monday for allegedly killing a man in Jharkhand, the city police said. Acting on a tip-off, the Vadodara crime branch sleuths arrested Arjun Mandal, his wife Malti Devi and friend Deepak Baravava when they were returning to the city in a car, a police release said.

Mandal, a native of Giridih in Jharkhand who lives in Vadodara with his wife, traveled by car to Hazaribag and killed his cousin Ranjit Mandal, it said. Arjun suspected that Ranjit had a physical relationship with his wife during a visit to Vadodara, the police said.

As per the First Information Report registered at Charhi police station in Hazaribag, it was Deepak who allegedly strangulated Ranjit using a nylon rope from behind in the car driven by Arjun. The incident took place on the night of October 7.

Later they dumped the body and drove off to Vadodara, the police said..