U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of ruling against border wall funds

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration of a ruling that he overstepped his constitutional powers by diverting military funds to pay for his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

At issue is the legality of the president's decision, after Congress refused to appropriate money he sought for the wall, to shift other funds already provided by lawmakers for other purposes. Trump's administration appealed a lower court's June 26 decision that it lacked the authority to shift the military funds toward the border project because the so-called Appropriations Clause of the U.S. Constitution exclusively grants the power of the purse to Congress.