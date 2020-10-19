Fire breaks out at godown near petrol pump in Maharashtra's Mumbra

A fire broke out at a godown near Kausa petrol pump in Mumbra on Monday, said the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

According to the RDMC, fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames and no casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

