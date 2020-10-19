Andhra reports 2,918 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

As many as 2,918 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's COVID nodal officer informed on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 7,86,050 including 35,065 active cases and 7,44,532 recoveries.

As many as 61,330 samples were tested for the coronavirus on Monday. So far, 6,453 deaths have been reported in the state, including four each in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam in the past 24 hours. (ANI)