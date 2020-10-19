Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi SI suspended for thrashing beggar

The incident took place on Thursday near Deep Market in Ashok Vihar area, a senior police officer said, adding that a video of the misconduct by SI Jitender Singh, posted in district line in northwest Delhi, has been found circulating on the social media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:58 IST
Delhi SI suspended for thrashing beggar

A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly thrashing a beggar in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Thursday near Deep Market in Ashok Vihar area, a senior police officer said, adding that a video of the misconduct by SI Jitender Singh, posted in district line in northwest Delhi, has been found circulating on the social media. In the video, the person, who was filming it, can be seen confronting Singh and alleging that he had assaulted a poor man who asked the officer for money to buy food. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya took to Twitter to inform that the SI has been suspended. Arya tweeted, "SI Jitender Singh posted in North West District has been placed under suspension for his conduct. A Departmental Enquiry ensuing major penalty has been initiated against him @DelhiPolice," PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

NHRC notices to MP govt, police, prison chiefs over 'gangrape' of woman in lock-up

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and the states police and prison chiefs over reports that a woman was allegedly gangraped in a lock-up by five police personnel. The alleged incident o...

Mumbai: Tinted glass removed from 1,882 vehicles in 1 week

Tinted glass was removed from1,882 vehicles as part of a drive over the past one week,Mumbai police said on MondayUse of tinted glass is prohibited by a 2012 SupremeCourt ruling as well as Section 1002 of the Central MotorVehicles Rules....

U.S. prepares to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list -officials

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement is expected in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday. The deal could also set in ...

Harris back campaigning after pause over virus

Kamala Harris has returned to the campaign trail after a brief absence when people connected with her team tested positive for the coronavirus. Harris kicked off her return at a car rally in Orlando on Monday to mark the first day of early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020