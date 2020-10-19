Left Menu
35-year-old woman hacked to death in UP's Fatehpur

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The body of the woman identified as Rita (35) was found in the forest area, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said. The woman was a resident of Purwa village in Hussainganj area of the district.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:16 IST
The woman was a resident of Purwa village in Hussainganj area of the district. On a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, an FIR has been registered against the woman's husband Jai Prakash, her in-laws, brother-in-law and his wife blaming them for killing Rita, the SP said. Police is trying to arrest the accused who are absconding.

