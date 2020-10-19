Left Menu
4 held with over 180 Kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.8 cr

Four men have been arrested from north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area and over 180 kilogram of cannabis worth Rs 1.8 crore in the international market have been recovered from them, police said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:40 IST
Four men have been arrested from north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area and over 180 kilogram of cannabis worth Rs 1.8 crore in the international market have been recovered from them, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Sholai Raj (66) and Ramesh (36), both residents of Mori Gate and Poleju Babu Rao (30) and Gudepu Nageshwara Rao (26), both residents of Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, they said. The accused used to procure drugs from Andhra Pradesh and supply it in Delhi. The gang members used to hire ambulances to smuggle the drugs. One of the members would even pretend to be a patient to evade arrest, police said. An anonymous complaint at Gulabi Bagh police station was received against a man named Rajiv, who was a drug peddler. Thereafter, on October 9, during a raid to apprehend Rajiv, his family members along with a man named Adhir assaulted the police team and pelted stone at them, injuring four policemen, a senior police officer said. After the incident, patrolling in the area was increased over the next few days, that led to the arrest of three woman drug peddlers named Sarika, Seema and Roma, police said. "Police got a tip-off that Gudepu, Poleju and Raj would come to Mori Gate to supply drugs to local distributors. A trap was laid and the four accused were apprehended. "Police recovered 181.050 kilogram of cannabis worth around Rs 1.8 crore in international market from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Raj, Poleju and Gudepa bought the drugs from a man named Arjun, a resident of Vishakapatnam, Alphonse said. Poleju and Gudepu came to Delhi with the cannabis by road while Raj came to the national capital by air. They used to sell the contraband to local drug peddlers in Delhi, the DCP added.

