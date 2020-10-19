Missing boy's decomposed body found at construction site in Noida

The partially decomposed body of a 10-year-old boy, who had gone missing on October 11, has been found hidden at a construction site near his home in Noida, police said on Monday. The child lived with his daily-wage earning father and a mother, who is a domestic help, at their home in Sarfabad village under Sector 49 police station. He had gone missing on October 11, according to officials.

"A 'missing' complaint was made the next day and an FIR lodged in the case at the local police station," a police official said. "On Sunday, a Sarfabad local informed the police about a foul smell emanating from a nearby construction site. When checked, a child's body was found from there which was later identified as the boy who had gone missing," the official said.

The body was partially decomposed and that had led to the stench, the police said. The body was sent for a post-mortem and its report is awaited which would confirm the cause of the death, the police said.

Further proceedings in the case are underway to track the culprit, the police added.