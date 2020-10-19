Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing boy's decomposed body found at construction site in Noida

The partially decomposed body of a 10-year-old boy, who had gone missing on October 11, has been found hidden at a construction site near his home in Noida, police said on Monday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:45 IST
Missing boy's decomposed body found at construction site in Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The partially decomposed body of a 10-year-old boy, who had gone missing on October 11, has been found hidden at a construction site near his home in Noida, police said on Monday. The child lived with his daily-wage earning father and a mother, who is a domestic help, at their home in Sarfabad village under Sector 49 police station. He had gone missing on October 11, according to officials.

"A 'missing' complaint was made the next day and an FIR lodged in the case at the local police station," a police official said. "On Sunday, a Sarfabad local informed the police about a foul smell emanating from a nearby construction site. When checked, a child's body was found from there which was later identified as the boy who had gone missing," the official said.

The body was partially decomposed and that had led to the stench, the police said. The body was sent for a post-mortem and its report is awaited which would confirm the cause of the death, the police said.

Further proceedings in the case are underway to track the culprit, the police added.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. Taking strict action against corrupt pract...

Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Church, who passed away in Thiruvalla on Sunday. According to Congress Parliamentary Partys message, Sonia Gandhi on Mond...

Railways asks officials to ensure smooth operations amid workers' union warnings

The Railway Board on Monday issued orders that stringent steps be taken to ensure smooth operations of trains amidst calls of direct action by workers unions over delayed payment of bonuses. The workers unions have threatened the national t...

Assembly session: Oppn slams Punjab govt for not tabling bill against farm laws on Day 1

The opposition on Monday slammed the Punjab government for not tabling a Bill to counter the Centres new farm laws on the first day of a special assembly session, which also saw a dharna in the House by AAP MLAs. The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020