Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF arrests man with 7.62 mm caliber live round at Noida metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday nabbed a man with a live round of 7.62 mm caliber at Noida Sector-62 Metro station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:39 IST
CISF arrests man with 7.62 mm caliber live round at Noida metro station
CISF nab man with a live round at Noida Sector-62 metro station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday nabbed a man with a live round of 7.62 mm caliber at Noida Sector-62 Metro station. The accused has been identified as Sagar Chauhan (22) and is a native of Shamli city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the CISF official release, "On 19.10.2020 at about 1430 hours, during baggage screening through X-BIS machine at Noida Sector-62 metro station, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image of live round inside a bag. Immediately, he stopped the conveyor belt as well as the passenger and the bag was physically checked in front of the passenger. On physical checking of the bag, a live round of 7.62 mm caliber was found inside the bag," The apprehended man along with the seized live round was handed over to the UP police for further investigation.

"The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF and UP Police. On arrival of UP Police from Noida Sector-58 Police Station, the said passenger along with the seized live round was handed over to them for further legal action in the matter," the release added. (ANI)

Also Read: Government degree college to come up in UP's Shamli: Minister

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of ...

Somalia prime minister retains finance, foreign ministers in new cabinet

Somalias Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained finance minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle in a reshuffled cabinet of 27 announced on Monday.Bayle, who has held the position since 2017, has been instrumental in steering the Horn of Afri...

Man serving 660-year sentence denied compassionate release

A Rhode Island man serving a 660-year prison sentence for laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel was denied compassionate release on Monday by a federal judge who said he had failed to show he was at an increased risk of...

Biden: Trump's closing argument is anti-science

Joe Bidens campaign says President Donald Trump is using staunch opposition to science as his closing argument as Election Day looms. During a campaign conference call on Monday, Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci a disaster and other top infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020