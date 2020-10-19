CISF arrests man with 7.62 mm caliber live round at Noida metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday nabbed a man with a live round of 7.62 mm caliber at Noida Sector-62 Metro station. The accused has been identified as Sagar Chauhan (22) and is a native of Shamli city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the CISF official release, "On 19.10.2020 at about 1430 hours, during baggage screening through X-BIS machine at Noida Sector-62 metro station, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image of live round inside a bag. Immediately, he stopped the conveyor belt as well as the passenger and the bag was physically checked in front of the passenger. On physical checking of the bag, a live round of 7.62 mm caliber was found inside the bag," The apprehended man along with the seized live round was handed over to the UP police for further investigation.

"The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF and UP Police. On arrival of UP Police from Noida Sector-58 Police Station, the said passenger along with the seized live round was handed over to them for further legal action in the matter," the release added. (ANI)

