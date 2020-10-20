Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief condemns attack on police headquarters in Afghanistan's Ghor province

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the "indiscriminate" attack on a provincial police headquarters in Afghanistan, saying those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and government of Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-10-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 09:10 IST
UN chief condemns attack on police headquarters in Afghanistan's Ghor province

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the "indiscriminate" attack on a provincial police headquarters in Afghanistan, saying those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable. A car bomb targeting an Afghan police headquarters in the western province of Ghor on Sunday killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 100, including women and children. “The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” a statement issued by his spokesperson said on Monday.

Guterres strongly condemned the “indiscriminate attack” in an area where many civilians are present. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and government of Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Lost minor siblings reunited with parents in Thane

Two minor sisters, aged 2 and 3, who got separated from their parents here in Maharashtra, were reunited with them by police within a few hours, an official said on Tuesday. Some policemen found the two girls crying on a roadside at Khon...

Shanghai shares sag as China's home prices grow at slowest rate since 2016

Shanghai shares edged lower on Tuesday, as data showing a slower pace of growth in new home prices dragged on stocks of banks, industrial firms and property developers. New home prices in China grew at their slowest pace in more than 4-12 ...

Sherlock Season 5: Will Louise Brealey return? Release possible in 2022

Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to the airing of Season 5. However, the fifth season is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One.Sherlock Season 5 is actually not ...

Science News Roundup: Nokia to build mobile network on the moon

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been select...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020