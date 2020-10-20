Left Menu
Punjab CM moves resolution rejecting Central farm laws, Electricity Amendment Bill in Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh moved a resolution on the floor of the Assembly, over the concerns of the government against Central agriculture reform laws and amendments to the Electricity Act.

20-10-2020
Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh moved a resolution on the floor of the Assembly, over the concerns of the government against Central agriculture reform laws and amendments to the Electricity Act. "Three farm legislations along with proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are clearly against interests of farmers and landless workers and time-tested agriculture marketing system established not only in Punjab but also in Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

"The draft resolution states that farm laws are against the constitution (Entry 14 List-II), which mentions agriculture as a state subject and these legislations are a direct attack to encroach upon functions and powers of states, as enshrined in the constitution," he added. According to an official release, Singh presented in the Vidhan Sabha a draft resolution rejecting outrightly the Centre's anti-farmer laws and the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, with an appeal to all parties in the state to rise above political interests in the spirit of saving Punjab.

The draft resolution seeks annulment of the Farm Laws and the proposed Electricity Bill, as well as promulgation of "a fresh ordinance making the procurement of food grains on the Minimum Support Price a statutory right of the farmers and continue with procurement by Government of India through FCI and other such agencies." Regretting that several legislators indulged in frivolous activities on Monday to gain political mileage, with some coming in tractors and some spending the night in the Assembly precincts in protest against non-receipt of his government's Bills, the Chief Minister said he had signed the same at 9.30 pm after extensive discussions and consultations with various experts. Such delays in sharing copies of Bills happen in an emergent session, he said, pointing to something similar happening when his government had brought in the Punjab Termination of Water Agreements Act during his last tenure in 2004.

He said the Bills being presented today would form the basis of the state's legal battle ahead and, hence, needed to be thoroughly vetted before the presentation. The draft resolution expresses the deep regret of the State Legislative Assembly over the "callous and inconsiderate attitude of the Government of India in attending to the concerns of the farming community on recent alleged farm legislation enacted by them." It reads that the Assembly is constrained to unanimously reject the three (Farm) legislations and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal introduced the Bill seeking Amendment to the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, during the special Assembly session today.

