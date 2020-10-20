Left Menu
2 men hacked to death in Jharkhand

Two men have been hacked to death and their bodies dumped beside a road in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday. Prima facie, it seems the murder was a result of a personal rivalry but this can be confirmed only after a detailed probe, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added..

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

Two men have been hacked to death and their bodies dumped beside a road in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday. The bodies were found near Khurshuta village in Raidih police station area on Monday, Chainpur SDPO Kuldeep Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Ekka (24) and Rahul Tirkey (28), he said. Prima facie, it seems the murder was a result of a personal rivalry but this can be confirmed only after a detailed probe, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

