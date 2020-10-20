Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected Islamists free 900 prisoners from east Congo jail

"We believe that it was the ADF who did this." The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group active in east Congo since the 1990s, has killed more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures, despite repeated military campaigns aimed at destroying it.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:02 IST
Suspected Islamists free 900 prisoners from east Congo jail

Armed men freed at least 900 prisoners from a jail in Beni, east Democratic Republic of Congo, in a coordinated attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the town's mayor said, blaming an Islamist militant group operating in the area.

Only 100 out of more than 1,000 inmates remained following the simultaneous assault on the Kangbayi central prison and on the military camp defending it, said Modeste Bakwanamaha. "Unfortunately, the attackers, who came in large numbers, managed to break the door with electrical equipment," Bakwanamaha told Reuters by telephone. "We believe that it was the ADF who did this."

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group active in east Congo since the 1990s, has killed more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures, despite repeated military campaigns aimed at destroying it. No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Two inmates were shot dead during the raid, which started at around 4:30 a.m. local time, police said on Twitter. Police gave a higher figure for the number of inmates - 1,300 - saying a large number had disappeared. A similar number of inmates escaped when the jail was attacked in June 2017.

Kangbayi prison holds a variety of militiamen including members of local defence forces and ADF fighters. Bakwanamaha said there were rumours ADF fighters in the prison were preparing a break-out in the days preceding the attack. A year ago the army launched a large-scale counter-insurgency campaign against the ADF. In response, the group abandoned its bases, split into smaller, more mobile groups, and retaliated against civilians.

Several attacks attributed to the ADF have also been claimed by Islamic State, although United Nations experts have found no evidence of a direct connection between the two groups.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance 'ex post facto', NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage.

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project granted environment clearance ex post facto, NGT says and forms 7-member panel to assess damage....

Malaria-free Bastar Campaign Succeeds with 65% Reduction in Malaria Cases

Raipur, Chattisgarh, India NewsVoir The Malaria-free Bastar campaign is emerging as a huge success in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. There has been a decrease of 65.53 in malaria cases in September-2020 as compared to September-2019 in ...

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.

PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm....

Euro zone bond markets hold ground as EU kicks off issuance

Euro zone bond yields held ground on Tuesday as the first of the European Unions debt sales backing its recovery programmes finally kicked off. All attention will be on the bond sale, part of a funding programme that will eventually be a ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020