2 brothers booked for attempt to rape

A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer of Police of Naraini area Siyaram said the duo made the attempt to rape on Sunday and the case was registered on Monday.

"A case was registered against the two youths for allegedly trying to rape a 13-year-old girl. The medical examination of the girl has been done. Efforts are on to nab the main accused, who is at large," the police officer said. Siyaram said there is a land dispute between the woman's family and the accused.