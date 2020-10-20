Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uk’d HC notice to Koshyari on contempt plea

The respondent has also not paid the amount due upon him towards amenities such as electricity, water, petrol, oil etc, it said. "We have fulfilled the requirement provided under Article 361(4) of the Constitution of India and already given 60 days' notice to Koshyari before filing the contempt petition, petitioner's counsel Kartikeya Hari Gupta said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:37 IST
Uk’d HC notice to Koshyari on contempt plea

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s stand on a plea for starting a contempt proceeding against him for his failure to follow a court order to pay market rent for a government bungalow allocated to him as a former chief minister. Justice Sharad Kumar issued notice to Koshyari through his counsel after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel on maintainability of the contempt plea. The plea filed by a Dehradun-based NGO, Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra, accuses the former chief minister of committing "willful non-compliance" of the court's May 3, 2019 order which had asked him to pay market rent of the bungalow occupied by him as ex-CM within six months of the direction.

Koshyari has till date not paid the market rent to the government as calculated against him, the petition said. The respondent has also not paid the amount due upon him towards amenities such as electricity, water, petrol, oil etc, it said.

"We have fulfilled the requirement provided under Article 361(4) of the Constitution of India and already given 60 days' notice to Koshyari before filing the contempt petition, petitioner's counsel Kartikeya Hari Gupta said. The petition also accuses the state government of favouring the respondent unlawfully and arbitrarily by passing the Uttarakhand Former Chief Minister Facilities (Residential and other Facilities) Ordinance 2019" and later enacting a law with the same name to ease him out of his payment obligations. The law was found to violate the separation of powers doctrine and Article 14 of the Constitution, the petition said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro rebounds to 1-week highs as stocks gain; mood subdued

The euro rebounded to a one-week high on Tuesday as global stocks recovered from early losses with investors broadly in consolidation mode before the No. 3. U.S. presidential election. Markets stayed within well-worn recent ranges as fading...

Singapore to use rapid coronavirus tests for weddings, events

Singapore plans to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests for events such as weddings and business conferences as the city-state looks to further reopen its economy, its health ministry said on Tuesday. Governments around the world are turning to so...

HC seeks ECI reply on Plurals Party’s plea seeking common symbol to contest Bihar polls

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Election Commission of India ECI on a plea by the newly formed political outfit, Plurals Party, seeking to use a common symbol of Chess Board during the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to ...

Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape -police

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison, police told Reuters.Danish police earlier said on Tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020