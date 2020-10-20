Left Menu
Development News Edition

'My Town My Pride' assisting people in getting financial support, domicile certificates in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir government's outreach programme "My Town My Pride" aims to assist local residents in providing services and making them aware about central government schemes like registration under J&K Health Scheme providing health cover up to Rs 5 Lakh, domicile certificates and financial support to entrepreneurs.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:49 IST
'My Town My Pride' assisting people in getting financial support, domicile certificates in Srinagar
'My Town My Pride' is launched by the J&K admin to deliver services to the urban population at their doorstep. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir government's outreach programme "My Town My Pride" aims to assist local residents in providing services and making them aware about central government schemes like registration under J&K Health Scheme providing health cover up to Rs 5 Lakh, domicile certificates and financial support to entrepreneurs. Under this two-day event beginning from Monday, the J-K administration established camps in different parts of Srinagar where several government departments put up their stalls for public awareness, grievance redressal, enrolment under beneficiary schemes, feedback and other particulars.

Officers of these departments were available in the camp for better public outreach. Services like registration under J&K Health Scheme providing health cover up to Rs 5 Lakh, Aadhaar enrolment and dedication centre for financial support to entrepreneurs for on-spot sanction of cases for self-employment were explained in detail. "Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha felt that 'My Town My Pride' was a much-needed initiative that would help citizens solve their local issues. The visiting officers from various government departments will solve public grievances on spot," Gazanfar Ali, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation said.

Other departments like Urban Development, PWD, Power, Jal Shakti, Health, Labour, Education, Social Welfare, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Revenue also established stalls in this camp. Domicile certificates were also issued in the camp, signatory authorities were present to issue the certificates on the spot. "Students will benefit in a big way from this camp. Often kids from poor families aren't aware of scholarships and other benefits at their disposal which will be provided to them now. On the spot domicile certificates are also being issued for public convenience" Aquib Renzu, a local councillor said.

"People are the real asset of any government. This outreach camp has brought the people of Kashmir valley closer to its administration. After 'Back to Village', this is yet another step for the welfare of J&K," Junaid Ahmad, another government employee present at the camp said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for killing wife in UP

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Khushnuma was shot dead by her husband over a family dispute on October 18 in the Khatoli ...

Gadkari lays foundation stone for India's first multi-modal logistic park in Assam

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 694 crore multi-modal logistic park in Assam and said that it would serve as the growth engine for the states economic development. The work on the first phase of t...

Delhi HC seeks Election Commission's response on plea seeking common symbol for Bihar polls

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Election Commission of India on a plea moved by the Plurals Party to use a common Election Symbol of Chess Board for the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, 2020. A bench of Justic...

Moody's places Vedanta Resources under review for downgrade

Moodys Investors Service on Tuesday placed Vedanta Resources Limiteds rating under review for downgrade following its failed attempt to delist Indian listed subsidiary. Moodys placed the London-based firms B1 corporate family rating CFR und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020