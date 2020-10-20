'My Town My Pride' assisting people in getting financial support, domicile certificates in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir government's outreach programme "My Town My Pride" aims to assist local residents in providing services and making them aware about central government schemes like registration under J&K Health Scheme providing health cover up to Rs 5 Lakh, domicile certificates and financial support to entrepreneurs. Under this two-day event beginning from Monday, the J-K administration established camps in different parts of Srinagar where several government departments put up their stalls for public awareness, grievance redressal, enrolment under beneficiary schemes, feedback and other particulars.

Officers of these departments were available in the camp for better public outreach. Services like registration under J&K Health Scheme providing health cover up to Rs 5 Lakh, Aadhaar enrolment and dedication centre for financial support to entrepreneurs for on-spot sanction of cases for self-employment were explained in detail. "Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha felt that 'My Town My Pride' was a much-needed initiative that would help citizens solve their local issues. The visiting officers from various government departments will solve public grievances on spot," Gazanfar Ali, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation said.

Other departments like Urban Development, PWD, Power, Jal Shakti, Health, Labour, Education, Social Welfare, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Revenue also established stalls in this camp. Domicile certificates were also issued in the camp, signatory authorities were present to issue the certificates on the spot. "Students will benefit in a big way from this camp. Often kids from poor families aren't aware of scholarships and other benefits at their disposal which will be provided to them now. On the spot domicile certificates are also being issued for public convenience" Aquib Renzu, a local councillor said.

"People are the real asset of any government. This outreach camp has brought the people of Kashmir valley closer to its administration. After 'Back to Village', this is yet another step for the welfare of J&K," Junaid Ahmad, another government employee present at the camp said. (ANI)