Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauhati HC fines Assam forest dept for failing to file affidavit on permission to OIL

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Assam Forest Department for failing to file an affidavit in a case related to permission given to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is adjacent to Baghjan well tragedy site.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:46 IST
Gauhati HC fines Assam forest dept for failing to file affidavit on permission to OIL

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Assam Forest Department for failing to file an affidavit in a case related to permission given to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is adjacent to Baghjan well tragedy site. Hearing the PIL filed jointly by advocate Mrinmoy Khataniar and mountaineer Amar Jyoti Deka, a HC Bench comprising Chief Justice (Acting) N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Manish Choudhury imposed the cost on the respondent for not adhering to the court's earlier instructions.

"The court imposed the penalty on the Forest Department for not filing the requisite affidavit regarding violation of the Supreme Court order related to the Bio Diversity Impact Assessment Study," the petitioners' advocate Debajit Kr Das told PTI. The matter will be heard in November after Durga Puja vacations for consideration of stay of the environmental clearance granted to seven hydrocarbon projects in eco sensitive Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 78 new cases take Amravati COVID-19 count to 15,599

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after oneperson succumbed, an official saidHe said 89 people were discharged during the day,taking the overall cou...

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden on Tuesday banned on security grounds the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for next month, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chi...

U.S. Justice Department hits Google with biggest antitrust lawsuit in two decades

The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals. Google did not immediately respond to a request for co...

Russia records over 16,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

Moscow Russia, October 20 ANISputnik Russia has registered 16,319 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 15,982 yesterday, breaking the record for the second day in a row and taking the cumulative total to 1,431,635, the countrys coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020