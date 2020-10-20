Woman booked along with 5 accomplices on charges of murdering daughter, friend: Police

The Bhadohi police has booked a woman for allegedly getting murdered her 21-year-old daughter and her lover in collusion with five men. The police booked the woman and her five men accomplices on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, said Chauri police station’s in-charge Ram Darash.

The police lodged the FIR in the case on a Bhadohi court order, he said. The court gave the order on October 16 on a plea by slain youth Sandeep Rajbhar’s father Ramashray Rajbhar.

In his petition to the court, Rajbhar had alleged that his son Sandeep, 22, was killed along with his friend Kajal under a conspiracy hatched by the woman’s mother. Chauri police station’s in-charge Ram Darash said Sandeep Rajbhar (22) and Kajal Rajbhar, residents of Hirapatti village in Jaunpur, used to talk on the phone for hours, as they were unable to move out of their houses amid the lockdown.

Family members of Kajal had snatched her mobile phone and thrown it, he said. The SHO said mutilated bodies of Sandeep and Kajal were found on railway tracks in his police station area on May 2.

After the recovery of the bodies, the police had registered a case of suicide and was investigating it when the court asked it to add sections 302 and 120-B for murder and criminal conspiracy in that case and investigate it afresh, he said. The police, accordingly, has added sections 302 and 120-B to the case and begun a fresh investigation, he said.