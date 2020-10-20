Left Menu
Man booked for selling illicit liquor calls Varun Gandhi for help, gets rebuke

The MP’s media incharge, M R Malik, said in a press statement on Monday that the audio was released by the man "dealing in illicit liquor and drugs". The man called me saying he had been caught by police for selling illicit liquor and that I save him since he has voted for me.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:58 IST
An audio clip of Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi, in which he is heard admonishing a man booked for selling illicit liquor, has gone viral on social media. The BJP MP is heard scolding the man from his constituency for calling him late in the night.

Sarvesh Gangwar, a resident of Sungadhi area of the district, had called the MP for help three days ago after he was arrested Following the "recovery of illicit liquor". The MP’s media incharge, M R Malik, said in a press statement on Monday that the audio was released by the man "dealing in illicit liquor and drugs". He was caught by police red-handed and had called for help but the MP did not patronise him, Malik said. When contacted, Varuan Gandhi said he can never plead the case of a "liquor smuggler". "It is for people to decide if they want a strict and honest MP. The man called me saying he had been caught by police for selling illicit liquor and that I save him since he has voted for me. He called again and I tried to politely tell him that I never plead wrong cases," Varun Gandhi said. "I have been an MP since the past 12 years. What do people expect of me? Should I talk to wrong people in the same manner as I talk to saints," he asked.

Sarvesh Gangwar later apologised to the MP for his action through a video released on Monday, saying he was drunk. Sungadhi police station incharge Atar Singh said a case has been registered against Sarvesh for selling liquor and investigations are on..

