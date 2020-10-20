Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana denied the relief to Sharma on Monday, saying there was sufficiently grave and incriminating material available on record against him.

The accused had approached the sessions court after a magisterial court order had rejected his bail plea. Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". It said that the other two accused were paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.