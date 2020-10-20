Left Menu
UK says Brexit talks situation remains unchanged

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2020
UK says Brexit talks situation remains unchanged
Britain said there was no change in its position on talks with the European Union over a trade deal following a call between chief negotiator David Frost and the EU's Michel Barnier.

Britain said on Monday that there remained no basis for further negotiations unless the EU fundamentally changed its approach.

"Lord Frost and Michel Barnier had a constructive discussion. The situation remained as yesterday, and they will remain in contact," a spokesman from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

