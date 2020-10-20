J-K admin forms committees to draw roadmap for District Development Councils election

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted an apex and two divisional level (each for Jammu and Kashmir division) committees for drawing a roadmap and detailed schedule for conducting elections for District Development Councils (DDCs). "Government constitutes Apex and Divisional level committees for drawing a roadmap and detailed schedule for conducting elections to the District Development Councils," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted, along with the copy of the notification issued by general administration department (GAD) of the Union Territory (UT) informing the same.

As per the notification, committees will be serviced by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. The ''terms of reference'' for the apex committee is to draw a road map and detailed schedule for the conduct of elections to the DDCs across the UT on the basis of inputs from the Divisional committees and upon assessment of the ground-level situation taking into consideration various requirements including security logistics, personnel, equipment, etc.

The apex panel is asked to submit its report by October 27. Based on the assessment of manpower, security, logistics, transport, equipment and all other requirements, the divisional level committees are asked to submit an outline of the possibilities and constraints of the apex level committee. (ANI)

Also Read: Amendment in J&K Panchayati Raj Act an attempt to delay assembly polls: Cong