UP: Jeep explodes running over firecrackers, six people injured

Six people were injured on Tuesday and four vehicles damaged when a jeep exploded after running over a bag of firecrackers here, police said. "The incident took place in the afternoon when there was an explosion under the running jeep injuring six persons," Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital where their condition was said to be stable. The SP said a forensic team had taken samples from the spot and added that, prima facie, it appeared that the explosion took place when the jeep's tyre ran over a bag of firecrackers.

Police seized the vehicle and a probe is underway in the matter. No arrests have so far been made in this connection..