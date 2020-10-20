Guj MLA Mevani discharged in Valsad school-Twitter video case

A court in Gujarat's Valsad on Tuesday discharged Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case which was filed after he shared a video on Twitter on May 20 last year. Mevani had wrongly linked a video of a teacher beating up a half-naked student to Valsad's RMVM School, after which its principal Bijal Patel lodged a police complaint claiming the video defamed the school and its teachers.

On Tuesday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Manish Nimavat accepted Mevani's discharge plea filed under section 239 of CrPC. The court observed no case was made out against the Vadgam MLA based on details and evidence placed on record.

The judge said there was no proof on record regarding threat calls made to the principal or parents gathering outside the school as a result of the video shared by Mevani. PTI COR KA PD BNM BNM