Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj MLA Mevani discharged in Valsad school-Twitter video case

A court in Gujarat's Valsad on Tuesday discharged Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case which was filed after he shared a video on Twitter on May 20 last year. PTI COR KA PD BNM BNM

PTI | Valsad | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:13 IST
Guj MLA Mevani discharged in Valsad school-Twitter video case

A court in Gujarat's Valsad on Tuesday discharged Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case which was filed after he shared a video on Twitter on May 20 last year. Mevani had wrongly linked a video of a teacher beating up a half-naked student to Valsad's RMVM School, after which its principal Bijal Patel lodged a police complaint claiming the video defamed the school and its teachers.

On Tuesday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Manish Nimavat accepted Mevani's discharge plea filed under section 239 of CrPC. The court observed no case was made out against the Vadgam MLA based on details and evidence placed on record.

The judge said there was no proof on record regarding threat calls made to the principal or parents gathering outside the school as a result of the video shared by Mevani. PTI COR KA PD BNM BNM

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warnings in Michigan, Minnesota over guns at polling places on Election Day

An election official and civil rights groups in two U.S. states that will play a key role in Novembers presidential election gave warnings on Tuesday about the potential for armed civilians at polling places sparking violence or intimidatin...

COVID-19: Delhi Police focus on crowd management at markets during festive season

In view of the upcoming festive season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police has taken several steps to manage crowd in high footfall markets of the national capital, officials said on Tuesday. Announcements on loudspeakers installe...

Gambusia fish released in reservoir to contain mosquito-breeding

About 600 gambusia fish were on Tuesday released in a reservoir at the PUSA Institute here to contain the breeding of mosquitoes, officials said. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash released the larvivorous fish in a pond to control the breeding ...

France again sees more than 20,000 coronavirus infections in a day

France again reported more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections in a day, a total of 20,468, after the daily tally dipped to 13,243 on Monday. Last week, France saw five days with more than 20,000 new cases per day and two days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020