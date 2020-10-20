Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 men held in paper leak of HP bus conductors' recruitment exam

A special investigation team (SIT) of the state police arrested two brothers from Batadi village in Shimla's Rohru and a resident of Boharka village in Kangra, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said. As per state police, the accused from Kangra was a candidate at a centre in Shahpur and leaked the paper to his accomplices through a mobile phone while the test was underway on Sunday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:47 IST
3 men held in paper leak of HP bus conductors' recruitment exam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three people were arrested in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper during a bus conductors' recruitment examination held in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. A special investigation team (SIT) of the state police arrested two brothers from Batadi village in Shimla's Rohru and a resident of Boharka village in Kangra, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said.

As per state police, the accused from Kangra was a candidate at a centre in Shahpur and leaked the paper to his accomplices through a mobile phone while the test was underway on Sunday. Similarly, one of the two brothers from Rohru was a candidate in Shimla who sent an image of the paper to his brother, it added.

The investigation is on to ascertain whether or not the two incidents were linked to each other. The DGP said that the SIT would ascertain the involvement of any organised gang or group behind the whole episode. It will also probe any irregularity or lapses in the conduct of the examination, he added.

The HP Staff Selection Commission conducted the test at 304 centres in the on Sunday for the selection of 568 conductors in state-owned Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on a contractual basis. About 60,000 people had applied for the test.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest COVID-19 Tier in UK

The region of Greater Manchester in northern England remained at war with the central government on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to forcibly place it within Tier 3 of the strictest COVID-19 lockdown restrictions fro...

US STOCKS-Wall Street shares bolstered by stimulus bets

Shares on Wall Street climbed on Tuesday on growing optimism that talks among U.S. lawmakers are progressing with respect to a U.S. stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.House of Representativ...

Warnings in Michigan, Minnesota over guns at polling places on Election Day

An election official and civil rights groups in two U.S. states that will play a key role in Novembers presidential election gave warnings on Tuesday about the potential for armed civilians at polling places sparking violence or intimidatin...

COVID-19: Delhi Police focus on crowd management at markets during festive season

In view of the upcoming festive season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police has taken several steps to manage crowd in high footfall markets of the national capital, officials said on Tuesday. Announcements on loudspeakers installe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020