10 held for running extortion racket from inside Delhi's Rohini Jail

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an extortion racket that was being operated from inside Rohini Jail and nabbed 10 people, including a juvenile. The accused have been identified as Deepak alias Deepu Bunda (31), his wife Neha Kakkar (32), Surender (40), his wife Sonia, Saddam Gauri (30), Kuldeep, Raj Kumar alias Raju (42), Shiva (30), Satish (37) and the juvenile, they said. Gauri, the mastermind of the gang, is currently lodged in Rohini Jail in MCOCA and several other heinous cases. He was operating his syndicate from inside the jail, police said.

On September 2 at 6.25 pm, a businessman got a call from his relative regarding a firing incident at his office. When he reached the spot, he found a broken glass door and a bullet mark on the main gate, a senior police officer said. Two people had come on a bike and one of them identified as Surender fired a bullet at the main gate. The deo then fled from the spot along with the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the office, police said.

“On September 4, the complainant reported the matter to police and also told them that he was getting extortion calls from Surender and Deepak on the direction of their gang leader Gauri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Purohit said. On September 21, a similar incident was reported from Rajouri Garden where Surender and Deepak fired at Raju Khan in an attempt to rob him. The victim, who is a rival of the accused, sustained bullet injury in his thigh and was threatened by the duo.

During investigation, it was found that the extortion syndicate was being run by Gauri through his associates Surender and Deepak. Gauri was also making extortion calls to the complainant through WhatsApp from inside Rohini Jail, the DCP said. The complainant also alleged that Kakkar and Sonia met him on September 3 and asked him to arrange the cash and give it to their gang members, police said.

Deepak and Surender were arrested by the special cell team following an encounter in Vikaspuri. The other accused were caught by the local police, the officer said. One bike, three phones, a DVR and a car were seized from their possession, they added.