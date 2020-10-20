4 including juvenile held for trying to kill businessman in Delhi

A 40-year-old businessman and his four associates including a juvenile were apprehended for trying to kill his friend who was allegedly blackmailing him over an objectionable video, police said on Tuesday. Pankaj Kapoor gave Rs 3 lakh to Rahul Lathwal (23), Akshay Malik (20) and Rohit Lathwal (22) to kill Deepak Chopra, police said. Chopra had shot a video of Kapoor and his girlfriend in a compromising position and had been threatening to share it on social media if he refused to pay him Rs 25 lakh, police said.

Kapoor is married and runs a travel agency in Rohini while Chopra is a property dealer. On the night of October 15, Kapoor called Chopra to an area in Rohini on the pretext of paying him Rs 7 lakh but the three contract killers arrived there on a motorcycle and shot at Chopra.

However, the victim managed to flee from the spot and was admitted to a hospital with injuries, a senior police officer said. Based on his statement, a case was registered, the officer said, adding that Chopra did not tell the police anything about blackmailing Kapoor.

Raids were conducted and Kapoor was arrested following which the contract killers too were held from their native village in Haryana's Sonipat. A juvenile involved in the crime was also apprehended..