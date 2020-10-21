Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Israel says UAE visit 'making history' - Palestinians call it 'shameful'

A group of United Arab Emirates officials became the first Gulf Arab delegation ever to visit in Israel on Tuesday, cementing a normalisation deal in an occasion that Israel and U.S. officials described as historic but the Palestinians called "shameful". The UAE and Gulf neighbour Bahrain became the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to establish formal ties with Israel despite ongoing differences over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Exclusive: Bolivia's President-elect Arce says 'no role' for Morales in new government

Bolivia's president-elect Luis Arce told Reuters on Tuesday that there was "no role" in his government for socialist party leader Evo Morales, who governed for almost 14 years before resigning under pressure last year and fleeing the country. Arce swept to power in a Sunday ballot, with the official count - technically still underway - showing him with a majority of the vote, ushering the Andean country's socialists back into office just a year after Morales left. Documents in Ghislaine Maxwell criminal case expected to be released by Thursday

A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered the release of a deposition that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell gave in 2016 related to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and which she had fought to keep under wraps. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan directed that a transcript of Maxwell's testimony and other documents be released by 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Thursday. Fiancee of Khashoggi, human rights group sue Saudi crown prince in U.S.

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a human rights group that he founded filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court on Tuesday with allegations that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince ordered him killed. The civil lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages against Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also named more than 20 other Saudis as defendants. It coincides with complications in the U.S.-Saudi relationship over the 2018 slaying of Khashoggi, Riyadh’s human rights record, its role in Yemen’s civil war and other issues. Harry and Meghan decry 'crisis of hate' in social media

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke on Tuesday about their campaign against social media negativity, with Harry warning of a "global crisis of hate" that was affecting people's mental health. The couple, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, led an almost two-hour online discussion hosted by Time100 Talks with some of the experts with whom they said they had met this year in their bid to promote more compassion in online forums. Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, warring sides say

Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. The State Department did not immediately comment. But the planned meetings suggest that, just before the U.S. presidential election, Washington is stepping up involvement in moves to calm a conflict that has killed hundreds of people since Sept. 27. Soldiers open fire on Nigerian anti-police brutality protesters in Lagos: witnesses

Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, shooting at least two people, three witnesses told Reuters. Thousands of Nigerians have demonstrated https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN27418O nationwide every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups had for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders. Trump ex-fundraiser Elliot Broidy pleads guilty in 1MDB foreign lobbying case

A former fundraiser for U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge that he illegally lobbied Trump to drop an investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scandal. At a hearing before Washington D.C. federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, Elliott Broidy, who held finance posts in Trump's 2016 campaign and on his inaugural committee, pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he conspired to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Exclusive: Process to elect ICC war crimes prosecutor stalls amid U.S. sanctions

Washington's decision to impose financial sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is overshadowing the search for her successor, with countries deadlocked over a post that has new visibility as the target of American anger. The court's 123 member countries are due to meet in New York on Dec. 7, when they are meant to pick a successor for Fatou Bensouda, the court's Gambian chief prosecutor whose term expires in June. A shortlist of four candidates has been drawn up for the nine-year term, narrowed down from a list of 14 by a panel of diplomats and experts. Source for 2016 'dossier' on Trump denies being Russian agent

A key source for the private investigator's report suggesting links between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia told Reuters on Tuesday he is not a Russian agent, contradicting two of Trump's congressional allies. "I am exactly what the Department of Justice National Security Division, the FBI, the FBI Inspector General, the Special Counsel and the Republican Senate Intelligence Committee has determined; an experienced expert in Russian affairs who has spent more than a decade in business intelligence," Russian politics expert Igor Danchenko told Reuters in an email.