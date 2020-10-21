Left Menu
Police forces being modernised to tackle new challenges of security, crime: Amit Shah

The government is undertaking a comprehensive modernisation programme to prepare the police and paramilitary forces of the country for newer challenges of terrorism, cyber crime and border security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government is undertaking a comprehensive modernisation programme to prepare the police and paramilitary forces of the country for newer challenges of terrorism, cyber crime and border security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday. Shah made the remarks while addressing a joint column of police and Central Armed Police Forces jawans and officers at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 policemen (of the CRPF) killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. Armies of both the countries are currently locked in a military standoff in the Ladakh area. "The work of police is witnessing new challenges and new dimensions in the areas of terrorism, fake currency, narcotics control, cyber crime, arms smuggling, human trafficking. It is a challenge to prepare the police forces for the new dimensions that have emerged in the last 2-3 decades," Shah said.

"We have prepared a comprehensive modernisation programme for the police and I am hopeful that in the coming days the Modi government will prepare them to meet these challenges," he said. He said the government is bringing in technology to make the country's borders "impregnable" and detailed preparations are being made.

The technology and promptness of troops will go hand-in-hand and "we will be able to better secure our borders", he said. Shah also said that the government was "going to do many things" so that the deficiency in availability of police personnel per one lakh population is addressed.

He lauded the police personnel for ensuring internal and border security in the country with their vigilance. He said a total of 35,398 police and CAPF personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty till now with 264 making the supreme sacrifice in the past year.

Shah also remembered the 343 personnel who were killed due to COVID-19 and said these personnel continued on duty to help people, donate blood and plasma. He added "many changes" will soon be visible in the context of police housing satisfaction ratio and training and that his ministry was working on these issues.

A ceremonial guard of honour by a joint squad of the CAPFs was presented during the event that was attended by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and chiefs of various CAPFs..

