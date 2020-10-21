Left Menu
#EndSARS: Ogun governor orders to close schools till October 26

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@dabiodunMFR)

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in a press conference has ordered to immediately close all schools in Ogun State from now till October 26, following the ongoing protest #EndSARS, according to a news report by Today.

In a statement on Abiodun's official Twitter handle, he said that the government has come up with the following measures, subject to review on a 24-hour basis:

  • The immediate closure of all schools (at all levels) till Monday, 26th October 2020.
  • Suspension of Okada operations across the State all through tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st October, in the first instance.
  • Increased security around correctional facilities & public buildings.
  • Highway blockades and harassment of innocent citizens to no longer be tolerated.

According to Dapo Abiodun, this became necessary following cases of violence that have arisen as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS protest across the Ogun state.

He expressed sadness that an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service was killed on Tuesday at Yewa South by some mob on Okada.

According to him, his administration has identified with the protesters and has been doing all that was necessary to ensure their demands are met.

