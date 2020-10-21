Maoists kill tribal man suspecting him to be a police informer

Armed Maoists killed a tribal man suspecting him to be a police informer in a remote area in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. A group of around 15 armed ultras stormed Khajuriguda village under Jodamba police station limit in 'Swabhiman Anchal' of the district late on Tuesday night and forcibly took away three villagers with them, the officer said.

The red rebels thrashed the three villagers on the outskirts of the village using sticks and iron rods and blunt objects, causing them grievous injuries, before leaving the site, he said. While one of the villagers, identified as Dasu Kheumudu, succumbed to injuries inflicted during the brutal assault, the other two managed to return to the village, he said.

On getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot for on-the-spot investigation and recovered the body which was sent for post-mortem. According to villagers, the ultras targeted the three as they suspected them to be working as police informers. The ultras also claimed that the BSF seized and defused seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the area following information provided by some people in the village, police said.

Combing operation has been intensified in the area by security forces in the aftermath of the incident, police said. The Maoist action has come a day after the recovery of seven IEDs by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from 'Swabhiman Anchal', earlier known as cut off area, on Monday evening.