Nigeria: US shuts its embassy in Lagos due to #EndSARS protest

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@USinNigeria)

Due to the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the United States Government has shut down its embassy in Lagos. It has also warned its citizens in Nigeria to be aware of the protest and avoid going to areas affected by the protests, according to a news report by Today.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, the US mission in Nigeria said that it will shut down the US Consulate in Lagos for two days starting from Tuesday.

The statement reads, "Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos. Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

"Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

"We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests."

