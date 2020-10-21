Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-prison module to be implemented in district courts by Jan 15, DSLSA tells HC

The bench was earlier informed by the district judge, in a status report, that the Centralised Computer Committee in collaboration with the NIC, Delhi and the jail authorities has been working on an e-Prison Module for streamlining the communication between courts and jail authorities including delivery of remand orders, bail orders, production warrants, release warrants or any other communication. The jail authorities had raised the issue that the courts while issuing the production warrants are not making endorsements specifying to the effect that whether the prisoner is in custody or on bail in the particular FIR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:52 IST
E-prison module to be implemented in district courts by Jan 15, DSLSA tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by DSLSA on Wednesday that the e-prison module for streamlining communication between courts and jails, like delivery of remand and bail orders and warrants, will be implemented in district courts here by January 2021. Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that as a pilot run, the module is being implemented in three courts -- Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (central) and two Metropolitan Magistrates (central).

DSLSA counsel Sumer Sethi submitted that on October 13, a meeting headed by Centralized Computer Committee chairman was held with DLSA member secretary, several judicial officers and NIC officials. He said the e-prison module will be implemented in magisterial courts across the city by November 30 and in all other Delhi district courts having criminal jurisdiction by January 15, 2021.

The bench asked the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Head quarters) to file a compliance report and listed the matter for further hearing on January 28. It also asked DG (Prisons), represented through standing counsel Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, to file a report placing on record the manner in which modified production warrants have helped jail authorities in releasing prisoners and any ambiguity shall also be mentioned in it.

The submissions were made in pursuance the high court’s October 8 order by which DSLSA member secretary Kanwaljeet Arora was asked to to approach the Principal District and Sessions Judge (HQ), Tis Hazari, for a clarification as to the timeline within which the module will be made functional. The bench was earlier informed by the district judge, in a status report, that the Centralised Computer Committee in collaboration with the NIC, Delhi and the jail authorities has been working on an e-Prison Module for streamlining the communication between courts and jail authorities including delivery of remand orders, bail orders, production warrants, release warrants or any other communication.

The jail authorities had raised the issue that the courts while issuing the production warrants are not making endorsements specifying to the effect that whether the prisoner is in custody or on bail in the particular FIR. To this, the district judge had found as appropriate the solution given by DSLSA that all judicial officers must clearly mention on the custody warrant itself that whether a particular accused is in custody in the specified FIR for which he was produced before the court or on bail.

The court was hearing a matter related to unlawful detention of a person in prison for a period six days..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports new record in daily coronavirus cases

Polands coronavirus infections have doubled in less than three weeks and now exceed 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 cases.Polands lower house of parliament is holding an emergency session on W...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said.I wont play in Paris as I cant add ...

Motor racing-Stroll reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.The Racing Point driver missed the race at...

J Balvin set to headline 'Fortnite' Halloween concert

Colombian singer J Balvin is set to headline a concert in Fortnite on the eve of Halloween. According to The Hollywood Reporter, termed Fortnitemares, the event -- which will take place annually -- features new gameplay and in-game rewards....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020