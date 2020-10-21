Nigerian national held in Delhi, 125 gm heroin seized

Delhi Police has claimed to have nabbed a Nigerian national allegedly with 125 grams of fine quality smack (heroin) in his possession, near Tara Apartment Chowk towards Greater Kailash in the national capital on Wednesday. The value of the recovered drug is 3,000 USD in the international market, police said in a statement.

The accused has been identified as Obi Chibuzor Augustus (31) currently living in Tuglakabad. He is originally a resident of Nigeria. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chitranjan Park police station. "The accused was involved in the illicit trade of narcotics and psychotropic substances. He belongs to Nigeria and he came to India in 2016 and since, he is in Delhi. His visa had expired in August 2020," the police said.

Further interrogation of the accused is in progress for further investigation, the police said. (ANI)