Maha: Man held for raping three-year-old neighbour in Palghar

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his three-year-old neighbour in Nala Sopara town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The accused, who is a street vendor, lured the victim who was playing outside their residential building on Monday evening, sub-inspector Nitin Koli of Tulinj police station said.

He took the child to an isolated spot, where he allegedly raped her, the official said, adding that the girl rushed to her mother in an injured state and told her about the attack. Based on the complaint lodged by the minor's family, the accused was arrested on Tuesday under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded him into police custody till October 26, the official added..