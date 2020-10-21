Juvenile apprehended, friend arrested for stabbing man to death in outer Delhi

Beaten by a man a few days back during an altercation, a juvenile and his friend allegedly stabbed him to death in outer Delhi's Kishan Colony, following which the accused were nabbed, police said on Wednesday. The body of a man in his 20s with multiple stab injuries was recovered from behind a temple near Deep Vihar Chowk in Kishan Colony on October 12, they said.

During investigation, it was revealed that a teenager, a resident of the area, was missing since the night of October 11. Also, a man named Surjeet, a resident of the same area, was missing since the same night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma. Following a thorough inquiry, the juvenile and his friend, Surjeet, were nabbed and they confessed to their involvement in killing the man, he said.

During interrogation, the juvenile told police that a few days ago they had an altercation with the man and were beaten up by him. Since then, the juvenile held a grudge against Vishal and planned to kill him, the police officer said. On the evening of October 11, the juvenile called up the man seeking to meet him and patch up. When he arrived for the meeting, the juvenile and Surjeet stabbing him multiple times leading to his death, the DCP said.

The juvenile has been apprehended and his friend put under arrest, the police officer said..