Guj: Gold trader attacked, robbed of valuables worth lakhs

Two unidentified men attacked a gold trader and robbed him of valuables worth Rs 37 lakh in Jetpur town of Rajkot district on Wednesday, police said. Chiman Vekaria was attacked by two robbers, who allegedly threw chili powder on his face and snatched a bag containing 700 gm of gold worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 2 lakh cash, sub-inspector P B Vaghela of Jetpur police station said.

The attack took place when the victim, a trader from neighboring Dhoraji town, was passing through a narrow lane connecting Nana Chowk and Soni Baazar, the official said. When the Vekaria fought back, the robbers attacked him with a knife and injured his leg before escaping the scene, he said.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital and further probe is underway, the official added.