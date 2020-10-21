Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to be sent to The Hague pending trial - court order

A United Nations judge on Wednesday ordered that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, be sent to a detention unit in The Hague out of health considerations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision means that Kabuga, 84, is likely spend at least several months in The Hague and be brought before an international judge there for an initial appearance in his war crimes case, rather than in Tanzania as originally planned.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:20 IST
Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to be sent to The Hague pending trial - court order

A United Nations judge on Wednesday ordered that Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who has been in a French jail since May, be sent to a detention unit in The Hague out of health considerations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means that Kabuga, 84, is likely spend at least several months in The Hague and be brought before an international judge there for an initial appearance in his war crimes case, rather than in Tanzania as originally planned. U.N. prosecutors accuse the former tea and coffee tycoon of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes for ethnic Hutu militias who killed hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994.

Kabuga, who has yet to appear before the U.N. court, dismissed accusations against him as "lies" during French extradition hearings. It had been uncertain where exactly Kabuga would be sent after France's top civil court ruled on Sept. 30. he could be turned over to U.N. custody in Arusha, Tanzania.

"I consider that there are exceptional circumstances and that it would be in the interests of justice" to have Kabuga sent to The Hague, Judge Iain Bonomy said in a written decision from Arusha. Former U.N. tribunals for war crimes in Rwanda and Yugoslavia have been rolled over into a successor court that has dual offices in The Hague, Netherlands, and Arusha.

Bonomy's order said the court has yet to receive Kabuga's medical files, and that the relatively short distance between Paris and The Hague meant Kabuga's transfer there would pose "far less risk". He said the date of Kabuga's initial appearance is not certain due in part for a need for him to be quarantined for 10 days after arrival.

The Netherlands is one of Europe's COVID-19 hotspots, while Tanzania's president has said its cornavirus outbreak is over. However the African national has been criticized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for not sharing enough data.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advent leads $150m Series C in Tekion at $1b+ valuation

Tekion, a cloud technology company and provider of SaaS retail operating platform, Automotive Retail Cloud ARC, on Wednesday announced its Series C financing round of USD 150 million at over a USD one billion valuation. The funding round wa...

Illegal firearms supplier held from northwest Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Sajid, hails from the Mewat region of Rajasthans Bharatpur district. He has been suppl...

HC raises questions over Republic TV's reportage in Rajput death case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday demanded to know from the Republic TV if asking viewers who should be arrested in a case in which a probe is going on, and infringing upon a persons rights qualified as investigative journalism. A bench of...

UNHCR calls to protect tens of thousands of Afghanistani affected by violence

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, calls for urgent protection and assistance for tens of thousands of civilians displaced by the recent escalation of violence in Afghanistans southern Helmand Province.Men, women and children have been forced fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020