Coast Guard recovers charas worth Rs 7 lakh off Guj coast

An interceptor craft of the Indian Coast Guard recovered five packets of charas worth around Rs 7 lakh off Kadiyari Bet near Jakhau harbour in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Wednesday. As per an official release, with this seizure on Tuesday, narcotics worth Rs 3 crore have been recovered from under the jurisdiction of the Coast Guard's Jakhau station in the recent past.

While carrying out surveillance, interceptor craft IC-125 of ICGS Jakhau recovered five packets of a narcotic substance, weighing a kilo each, from the area off Kadiyari Bet near Jakhau harbour, the release stated. Preliminary sample testing revealed that the substance was charas, with a market value of approximately Rs 7 lakh, it said.

The Coast Guard, Border Security Force, local police and customs department have recovered over 1,000 packets of charas off the Kutch coast in the last one year. Smugglers are suspected to have dumped this huge cache of drugs in the Arabian Sea to evade arrest.