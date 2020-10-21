Left Menu
Development News Edition

264 police, paramilitary personnel laid down their lives during last one year: BSF IG

BSF inspector general N S Jamwal on Wednesday said 264 police and paramilitary personnel laid down their lives protecting the nation during the past one year.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:11 IST
264 police, paramilitary personnel laid down their lives during last one year: BSF IG

BSF inspector general N S Jamwal on Wednesday said 264 police and paramilitary personnel laid down their lives protecting the nation during the past one year. Paying tributes to the martyrs at BSF Shaheed Memorial Paloura camp here, he read out the names of the personnel who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Jamwal said 25 of the 264 personnel belonged to the Border Security Force (BSF), the second highest among the paramilitary force. The BSF apart from manning Pakistan and Bangladesh borders is also deployed in anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh and Odisha and for counter insurgency operation in northeast states.

Meanwhile, Police Commemoration Day was observed by various units and sector headquarters in Jammu, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch area. The day is observed on October 21 in the honour and remembrance of the bravery of CAPF personnel who fought against Chinese soldiers at Hot Springs, Ladakh in 1959.

This day was officially instituted in 1960 and has been observed at the national level every year by all police officers. PTI AB SRY

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt upgrades visitor experience at Giza pyramids site

Egypt has unveiled new visitor facilities on the plateau outside Cairo where the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx are situated, the countrys most visited heritage site and the sole remaining wonder of the ancient world. Developers...

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RCB

Scoreboard from IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers Bangalore, here on WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders S Gill c Morris b N Saini 1 R Tripathi c de Villiers b M Siraj 1 N Rana ...

RCB bowlers tear apart KKR batting line-up, need 85 for win

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on WednesdaySkipper Eoin Morgans knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KK...

German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, took part in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day but other ministers do not need to go into quarantine, a government spokesman said. Hygiene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020